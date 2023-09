Corporate Deal

Elevai Labs Inc., a regenerative skin care products developer, registered with the SEC on Sept. 28 for a $7 million IPO. The Newport, California-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP partner William Rosenstadt. The underwriters, led by Univest Securities LLC, are represented by Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li partner Ying Li.

September 29, 2023, 10:03 AM

