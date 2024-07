Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton has guided BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan Chase and Co. in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at 1.6 billion euros ($1.73 billion). The issuance was announced July 2 by the Republic of Chile. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Matthew Brigham and Jorge Juantorena. The notes come due 2031.

Banking & Financial Services

July 04, 2024, 2:14 PM