Corporate Deal

RealWear Inc., a hands-free wearable communication and documentation device, is going public via SPAC merger with Cascadia Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, RealWear Inc. will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $375 million. The transaction, announced Feb. 6, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Vancouver, Washington-based RealWear is represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by Houston-based partners Nick Dhesi and Ryan Maierson. Cascadia Acquisition Corp., which is based in Seattle, is advised by Perkins Coie.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 07, 2023, 8:42 AM