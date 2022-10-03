Corporate Deal

RWE AG has agreed to acquire all of the shares in Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses Inc., a renewable energy plant operator and developer, from Con Edison Inc. for an enterprise value of approximately $6.8 billion. The transaction, announced Oct. 1, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Essen, Germany-based RWE is advised by a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team led by partners Lauren Angelilli, Matthew Bobby, John Buretta, Aaron Gruber, Matthew Kelly, Matthew Morreale and Margaret Segall. Counsel information for Con Edison, based in New York, was not immediately available.

Energy

October 03, 2022, 8:17 AM