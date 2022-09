Corporate Deal

An affiliate of funds advised by SK Capital Partners LP has agreed to acquire affordable medicine producer Apotex Pharmaceutical Holdings Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based SK Capital is advised by McMillan LLP and a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Matthew Arenson, Peter Stach and Jeremy Liss. Apotex Pharmaceutical, which is based in Toronto, is represented by a Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg team.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 29, 2022, 10:33 AM