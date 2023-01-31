Corporate Deal

Cheche Technology Inc., an auto insurance technology platform, is going public via SPAC merger with Prime Impact Acquisition I. As a result of the merger, Cheche Technology will be listed on the Nasdaq, with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $841 million. The transaction, announced Jan. 30, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Beijing-based Cheche is represented by a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati team. Prime Impact, which is based in San Jose, California, is advised by Goodwin Procter and Zhong Lun Law Firm.

Insurtech

January 31, 2023, 7:07 AM