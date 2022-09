Corporate Deal

Snail Inc., a technology-based company focused on investments in the gaming industry, filed with the SEC on Sept. 16 to list its shares on the Nasdaq. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Culver City, California-based company is advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell partners Alan Denenberg and Byron Rooney. The underwriters, led by EF Hutton and Tiger Brokers, are represented by Greenberg Traurig partner Jason Simon.

Gaming & Esports

September 19, 2022, 1:15 PM