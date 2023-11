Corporate Deal

Bullish announced that it has acquired CoinDesk Inc. from Digital Currency Group in a deal guided by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. Financial terms were not disclosed. George Town, Cayman Islands-based Bullish was advised by Morgan Lewis. Digital Currency Group, which is based in Stamford, Connecticut, was represented by Paul Weiss partners Andrew Krause and Krishna Veeraraghavan.

Cryptocurrency

November 21, 2023, 9:57 AM

