Corporate Deal

Avanseus Holdings Pte. Ltd., a technology and software company driven by analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, is going public via SPAC merger with Fat Projects Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Avanseus Holdings will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $135.7 million. Singapore-based Avanseus Holdings is represented by Lucosky Brookman LLP; and Eng and Co. LLC. Fat Projects, which is based in Singapore, is advised by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough; Pinsent Masons; and a Harneys team led by partner George Weston.

Technology

September 01, 2022, 9:04 AM