Corporate Deal

Renesas Electronics Corp., a supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, has agreed to purchase Altium Limited for an enterprise value of 8.8 billion Australian dollars ($5.9 billion). Tokyo-based Renesas Electronics was advised by DLA Piper; Covington & Burling; and Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu. Altium Limited, which is based in San Diego, was represented by King & Wood Mallesons and Reed Smith.

Technology

February 15, 2024, 1:16 PM

nature of claim: /