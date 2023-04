Corporate Deal

Pear Therapeutics Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Pear Therapeutics (US) Inc., have voluntarily initiated Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware. Boston-based Pear Therapeutics was counseled by Foley Hoag and Gibbons.

April 10, 2023, 12:25 PM

