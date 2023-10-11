Corporate Deal

Funds managed by Capital Square Partners has agreed to acquire customer experience services provider Startek Inc. for approximately $217 million in cash. The transaction, announced Oct. 10, is expected to close by the end of 2023. New York-based Capital Square was advised by Latham & Watkins. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher represented the special committee of independent directors of Startek. The Gibson Dunn corporate team included partners Saee Muzumdar and Andrew Kaplan. A Sullivan & Cromwell team including partner Eric M. Krautheimer guided Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc., acting as financial adviser to the special committee of Startek.

October 11, 2023, 11:57 AM

