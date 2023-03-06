Corporate Deal

Inflexion has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Nomentia Oy, an automated treasury and cash management services provider, from private equity firm PSG Equity and Verdane. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Inflexion is advised by Roschier and a Travers Smith team including partners Tom Hartwright, Simon Skinner and William Yates. PSG Equity is represented by Weil, Gotshal & Manges. The Weil Gotshal team is led by private equity partner Lewis Blakey. Nomentia, which is based in Espoo, Finland, is counseled by a Stephenson Harwood team led by partner Malcolm MacDougall.

March 06, 2023, 9:17 AM