Corporate Deal

Gamer Pakistan Inc., an esports and event promotion and product marketing company, registered with the SEC on July 12 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Henderson, Nevada-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, was advised by the Law Office of Edward T. Swanson partner Edward T. Swanson. The underwriters, led by WestPark Capital Inc., are represented by Dickinson Wright partner Joel Mayersohn.

Gaming & Esports

July 13, 2023, 8:15 AM

