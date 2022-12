Corporate Deal

EZCORP Inc., a provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, was counseled by Vinson & Elkins in a debt issuance worth $200 million. The Vinson & Elkins team included partners David D'Alessandro, Robert Kimball, Wendy Salinas, and David Stone and Shane Tucker. The notes come due 2029.

Banking & Financial Services

December 09, 2022, 4:18 PM