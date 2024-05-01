Corporate Deal

Investment firm Bruin Capital has agreed to acquire PlayGreen BV, the holding firm of a number of natural turf management companies, in a deal guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Financial terms were not disclosed. White Plains, New York-based Bruin was advised by a Simpson Thacher team including partners James Howe, Shahpur Kabraji, Etienne Renaudeau and Christopher Vallance. Counsel information for PlayGreen BV, which is based in the Netherlands, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

May 01, 2024, 12:02 PM

nature of claim: /