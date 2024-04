Corporate Deal

Private investment firm Littlejohn & Co. has acquired residential plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning services provider United Air Temp, Air Conditioning and Heating from Summit Park. Financial terms were not disclosed. Greenwich, Connecticut-based Littlejohn was advised by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders. United Air Temp was represented by K&L Gates.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 02, 2024, 10:54 AM

nature of claim: /