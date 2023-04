Corporate Deal

Kodiak Gas Services, an oil extraction compression equipment provider, was counseled by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in connection with the refinancing of its debt, which was upsized to an aggregate $2.2 billion. The Simpson Thacher team included partner Eli Isak. The notes were extended to March 2028.

Renewable Energy

April 05, 2023, 10:43 AM

