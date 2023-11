Corporate Deal

KKR affiliate, Soil Nail Holdings, announced that it has acquired Ideal Fencing Corp., a commercial fencing and guardrail contractor, from U.S. Fence Solutions Co. Financial terms were not disclosed. Colorado-based U.S. Fence Solutions was advised by Holland & Knight. Counsel information for Soil Nail was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

November 23, 2023, 10:38 AM

nature of claim: /