AppHarvest Inc., an indoor farming operator, and certain of its affiliates have voluntary initiated Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The company, Mastronardi Produce, Mastronardi Berea and a secured lender of AppHarvest entered into a restructuring support agreement on July 24, 2023. Pursuant to the agreement, Equilibrium, the company’s largest secured creditor, will provide approximately $30 million in debtor-in-possession financing and Mastronardi Berea will acquire certain assets and liabilities associated with AppHarvest's greenhouse facility in Berea, Kentucky. Canada-based Mastronardi Produce was advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell partners Ethan Goldman, Brian Hirsch, Leonard Kreynin and Eli Vonnegut. Counsel information for AppHarvest, which is based in Morehead, Kentucky, was not immediately available.

July 28, 2023, 11:32 AM

