Corporate Deal

Housing 21, a retirement homes provider, has added an additional 427 properties to its portfolio after acquiring the 'extra care schemes' from Notting Hill Genesis. Financial terms were not disclosed. Birmingham, United Kingdom-based Housing 21 was advised by a Trowers & Hamlins team that included partners Jeremy Hunt, Hannah Jackson, Rebecca McGuirk and Martin McFall.

Real Estate

March 02, 2023, 9:59 AM