Corporate Deal

TPG Rise Climate has agreed to acquire Olympus Terminals, an independent storage provider for renewable fuels and refined products in Southern California, from an affiliated investment fund of Davidson Kempner Capital Management and an affiliated investment fund of Intrepid Investment Management. San Francisco-based TPG Rise Climate was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Olympus Terminals was represented by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partner Cullen Sinclair. Counsel information for Davidson Kempner and Intrepid was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

May 09, 2024, 9:45 AM

