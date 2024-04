Corporate Deal

Consorcio Panama Cuarto Puente, a consortium comprised of China Harbour Engineering Co. and China Communications Construction Co., were counseled by Norton Rose Fulbright in a debt offering valued at $1.4 billion. The Norton Rose team included partners Kim Caine, Caspar Davey, Patrick Dolan, Matthew Hodkin, David Shearer and Daniel Spencer.

Construction & Engineering

April 30, 2024, 4:20 AM

nature of claim: /