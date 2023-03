Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis advised Prysm Capital, a growth equity firm that invests in the technology, consumer and healthcare sectors, on the close of its inaugural fund, Prysm Capital Fund I L.P., with $305 million in capital commitments. The Kirkland team was led by partners Stephen Butler, Katy Kim, Katie St. Peters and Ted Ughetta.

March 31, 2023, 11:40 AM

