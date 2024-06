Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton represented Lenovo Group Limited in its strategic collaboration with Alat in the Middle East and Africa region and its proposed issuance of $2 billion zero coupon convertible bonds to Alat. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Freeman Chan and Denise Shiu. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia-based Alat was advised by Latham & Watkins.

June 03, 2024, 10:14 AM

