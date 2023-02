Corporate Deal

PENN Entertainment Inc., previously known as Penn National Gaming, has acquired Barstool Sports Inc. for $388 million in cash. PENN, based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, had previously acquired a 36% stake in New York-based Barstool in Feb. 2020. PENN was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team including partners Joshua M. Holmes, Emily D. Johnson, Daniel A. Neff, Zachary S. Podolsky and Adam J. Shapiro. Counsel information for Barstool was not immediately available.