The Republic of Lithuania was counseled by Dentons and TGS Baltic in a debt issuance valued at 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion). The Dentons team included partners Nick Hayday and Victoria Wyer. The notes come due 2034. Underwriters for the offering, including Underwriter, were counseled by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Sorainen.

February 20, 2024, 11:27 AM

