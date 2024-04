Corporate Deal

Milk & Honey Music + Sports + Ventures has acquired sports agency VMG Sports. Travis Kelce, Paris Johnson and 15 total NFL players will join Milk & Honey. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based Milk & Honey was advised by a Barnes & Thornburg team led by partners Ryan Barncastle and Brian Schall. Counsel information for VMG Sports, based in Pittsburgh, was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 23, 2024, 10:40 AM

