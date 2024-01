Corporate Deal

Kaspi.kz, a fintech platform, filed a registration statement with the SEC on Dec. 28 to list its shares on the Nasdaq. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Almaty, Kazakhstan-based company is advised by Kinstellar LLP and Debevoise & Plimpton partners Alan Kartashkin, Nicholas Pellicani and James Scoville. The underwriters, led by Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley, are represented by White & Case partner Darina Kogan-Bellamy.

January 02, 2024, 10:19 AM

