Corporate Deal

Atairos Management LP announced that it has placed an investment in V Sports SCS, the owner of Aston Villa FC Ltd. and Aston Villa Women’s Football Club Ltd. Financial terms were not disclosed. Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania-based Atairos Management was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partners Harold Birnbaum and Will Pearce. Counsel information for V Sports was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 18, 2023, 11:37 AM

