Corporate Deal

Hogan Lovells and Denmark-based law firm Plesner guided alternative asset management firm Tikehau Capital in connection with its acquisition of Creators of the Outside World (CROWD), an outdoor infrastructure development company. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Hogan Lovells team was led by partner Danielle du Bois-Bune.

Construction & Engineering

July 21, 2023, 10:35 AM

