Corporate Deal

Enverus announced that it has acquired RatedPower, a solar energy plant designer, in a deal guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Financial terms were not disclosed. Austin, Texas-based Enverus was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team that includes partners Michael Kaplan and Sophie Staples. Counsel information for RatedPower, which is based in Madrid, was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

September 16, 2022, 8:36 AM