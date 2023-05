Corporate Deal

Samsung Display Co. has agreed to acquire eMagin Corp. for $218 million. The transaction, announced May 17, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Samsung was advised by an O'Melveny & Myers team led by partner Daniel Kim. Hopewell Junction, New York-based eMagin was represented by White & Case and Goodwin Procter.

May 19, 2023, 11:17 AM

