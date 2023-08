Corporate Deal

Bain Capital has agreed to take data center solution provider Chindata Group Holdings private for $3.16 billion. Boston-based Bain Capital was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Gary Li, Sarkis Jebejian, Pierre-Luc Arsenault and Min Lu. Counsel information Chindata was not immediately available.

August 14, 2023, 3:42 PM

