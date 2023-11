Corporate Deal

H.I.G. Capital has sold its portfolio company Tastes on the Fly, an operator of airport food and beverage concessions, to Paradies Lagardère. Financial terms were not disclosed. H.I.G. was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Michele Cumpston and Michael Sartor. Counsel information for Paradies was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 15, 2023, 10:12 AM

nature of claim: /