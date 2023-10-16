Corporate Deal

KPS Capital Partners and its Italy-based portfolio company Metra S.p.A. has completed its acquisition of recycled-content aluminum producer Extruded Aluminum Corp. (EAC) and its affiliated company Belding Machinery and Equipment Leasing LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. KPS Capital and Metra were advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team that included partners Angelo Bonvino, David Carmona, Cullen Sinclair, Monica Thurmond and Manuel Frey. Counsel information for EAC and Belding was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 16, 2023, 3:25 PM

