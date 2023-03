Corporate Deal

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) announced that it has acquired Dublin-based Sports Surgery Clinic in a deal guided by DLA Piper. Financial terms were not disclosed. Pittsburgh-based UPMC was advised by DLA Piper's Ireland managing partner David Carthy. Counsel information for Sports Surgery Clinic was not immediately available.

Health Care

March 20, 2023, 9:12 AM

