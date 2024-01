Corporate Deal

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has guided BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase and SMBC Nikko Securities America in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $1.04 billion. The issuance was announced Jan. 23 by Osaka, Japan-based Sumitomo Life Insurance. The Skadden Arps team was led by partner Kenji Taneda.

January 29, 2024, 11:31 AM

