Corporate Deal

Origin Life Sciences Inc., a high-energy plasma device operator, filed with the SEC on March 13 for an initial public offering. The Princeton, New Jersey-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, is advised by Blank Rome partners Hank Gracin and Leslie Marlow. The underwriters, led by Boustead Securities LLC, are represented by Olshan Frome Wolosky partner Spencer Feldman.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 14, 2023, 8:47 AM