Corporate Deal

Tenet Healthcare has agreed to sell Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital to Adventist Health. The transaction, announced Feb. 29, is expected to close in the spring of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Roseville, California-based Adventist was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner Brian Duff. Counsel information for Tenet, based in Dallas, was not immediately available.

Health Care

March 01, 2024, 10:47 AM

