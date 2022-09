Corporate Deal

Dentons advised UniCredit as underwriter of a 90 million euro ($86 million) term loan facility for telecommunications company m:tel a.d. Banja Luka. The Dentons team was led by partner Mark Segall. Bosnia and Herzegovina-based m:tel a.d. was advised by Loren Richards. The lenders are counseled by Dimitrijevic & Partners.

Telecommunications

September 27, 2022, 10:18 AM