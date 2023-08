Corporate Deal

Walgreens Boots Alliance has sold the shares of AmerisourceBergen for initial proceeds of approximately $1.6 billion. Walgreens was advised by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team led by partners Michael Dayan, Clayton Simmons and Lillian Tsu. Davis Polk & Wardwell counseled the financial institution counterparties in connection with the transaction. The Davis Polk team was led by partners Mark J. DiFiore, Mark M. Mendez and Caitlin L. Wood.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 10, 2023, 2:53 PM

