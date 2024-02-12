Corporate Deal

Neurona Therapeutics, a biotherapeutics company focused on creating regenerative cell therapy for the treatment of neurological disorders, has secured $120 million in a funding round co-led by Viking Global Investors and Cormorant Asset Management, with participation from new and existing investors SymBiosis, Alexandria Venture Investments, Berkeley Frontier Fund and others. San Francisco-based Neurona was advised by a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati team including partners Lance Brady and Ken Clark. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

