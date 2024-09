Corporate Deal

Cruise ship builder Meyer Werft GmbH was counseled by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer in a debt offering valued at an aggregate 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion). The Freshfields Bruckhaus team was led by partner Dr. Lars Westpfahl. Underwriters for the offering, including promissory noteholders, were counseled by Dentons. The Dentons team included partners Oliver Dreher, Matthias Nordmann and Andreas Ziegenhagen.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 19, 2024, 9:18 AM