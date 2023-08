Corporate Deal

Thermo Fisher Scientific was counseled by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr and Linklaters in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $2.95 billion. Sidley Austin represented underwriters BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs Group.

August 08, 2023, 7:40 AM

