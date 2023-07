Corporate Deal

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe has guided a joint venture owned by Orsted, AXA Investment Managers and Credit Agricole Assurances in connection with the sale of their transmission assets to Diamond Transmission Partners Hornsea Two Ltd. The Orrick Herrington team was led by partner Ravinder Sandhu.

Renewable Energy

July 24, 2023, 9:29 AM

