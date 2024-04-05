Corporate Deal

SiMa Technologies, an embedded edge machine learning system-on-chip company, has secured $70 million in a funding round led by Maverick Capital, with participation from Point72 and Jericho, as well as existing investors Amplify Partners, Dell Technologies Capital and others. Dallas-based Maverick was represented by a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by partners John Miller and Haim Zaltzman. Counsel information for SiMa Technologies, which is based in San Jose, California was not immediately available.

