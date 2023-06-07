Corporate Deal

Investment firms Gurnet Point Capital and Novo Holdings A/S have agreed to purchase Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., a developer of therapies for life-threatening diseases, for $462 million. The transaction, announced June 6, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Gurnet was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Leah Sauter and Peter Handrinos. Hellerup, Denmark-based Novo was counseled by a Goodwin Procter team steered by partners Matthew Mauney, Kirkie Maswoswe and Dianna Lee. Paratek, which is based in Boston, was represented by a Ropes & Gray team led by partners Chris Comeau, Tara Fisher and Jennifer Rikoski. Sullivan & Cromwell advised Oaktree Capital Management, which provided debt financing for the transaction.

June 07, 2023, 12:37 PM

