Corporate Deal

Walgreens Boots Alliance announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of home health care service provider CareCentrix Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. Deerfield Beach, Illinois-based Walgreens was advised by Sidley Austin; and a Weil, Gotshal & Manges team. CareCentrix, which is based in Hartford, Connecticut, was represented by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 01, 2022, 8:07 AM