Corporate Deal

A&O Shearman represented OCI Global on the $2.05 billion sale of its global methanol business to Methanex Corporation. As a result of the sale, OCI is expected to become an approximately 13% shareholder in Methanex. The transaction, announced on Sept. 8, is expected to close in the first half of 2025. The A&O Shearman team was led by New York-based partner Romain Dambre. Methanex was advised by McCarthy Tétrault, Baker McKenzie, Loyens & Loeff and Reed Smith. Debevoise & Plimpton advised Deutsche Bank, acting as financial advisor to Methanex. The Debevoise team was led by partners Andrew Bab and Jen Chu.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 09, 2024, 11:22 AM